Insider Buying: Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Director Neil P. Farmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MDRR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 88,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -6.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

