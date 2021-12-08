Insider Buying: Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Acquires 24,500 Shares of Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$10,456.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,503,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,056,294.40.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti acquired 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$11,642.80.

On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti purchased 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00.

Shares of MRZ stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.41. 37,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$22.08 million and a PE ratio of -4.26.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

