Insider Buying: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Acquires 1,830 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ORI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Old Republic International by 71.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,257,000 after acquiring an additional 50,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

