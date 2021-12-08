Insider Buying: Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) Insider Buys 185,000 Shares of Stock

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG) insider David Williams bought 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £175,750 ($233,059.28).

Shearwater Group stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.28. Shearwater Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 230 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.76 million and a P/E ratio of 54.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.04) target price on shares of Shearwater Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

