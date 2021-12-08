Insider Buying: Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires 4 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.76) per share, for a total transaction of £141.04 ($187.03).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Andrew Heath acquired 4 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,742 ($49.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149.68 ($198.49).

On Thursday, October 7th, Andrew Heath purchased 5 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,780 ($50.13) per share, for a total transaction of £189 ($250.63).

SXS stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,607 ($47.83). 681,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,544. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,737 ($36.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($55.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,722.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,833.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.81) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.77) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,831.60 ($37.55).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

