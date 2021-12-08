Insider Buying: Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,899. The company has a market cap of $141.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28. Synalloy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

