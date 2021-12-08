Insider Buying: Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CEO Buys 42,518 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CEO R.A. Session II acquired 42,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 108,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,205. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

