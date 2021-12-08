Insider Buying: Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) insider Nigel Rich purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($225,434.29).

Shares of Urban Logistics REIT stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.50. Urban Logistics REIT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 183 ($2.43). The firm has a market cap of £584.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Urban Logistics REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.65) target price on the stock.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

