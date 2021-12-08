Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMRK traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. 99,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,930. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $755.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after buying an additional 284,883 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after buying an additional 75,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.