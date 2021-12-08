Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Sells 1,905 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.30. 19,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,325. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

