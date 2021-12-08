Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.37. 5,389,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,807. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

