Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells 9,989 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,807. The firm has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

