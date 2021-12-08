Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Sells 50,350 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABBV traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.87. 5,114,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,913. The firm has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $122.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

