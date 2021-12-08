Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 13,275 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $1,110,188.25.

On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 2,909 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $243,163.31.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $83.82. 141,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,903. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.85.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 20.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Alarm.com by 347.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 25,239 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

