Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 518,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,386. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Athene’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 173.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,142,000 after buying an additional 236,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.