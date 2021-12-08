Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 8,327 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $9.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.47. 1,683,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,846. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.93 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
