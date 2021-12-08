Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells 8,327 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $9.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.47. 1,683,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,846. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.93 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

