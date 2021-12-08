Insider Selling: CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $22,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $22,875.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 520 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $7,020.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Kent Robinson sold 980 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $13,230.00.

CFB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. 78,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

