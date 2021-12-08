Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. 2,342,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

