Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:DHI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.98. 2,342,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
