Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 1,525 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andy Pasternak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

On Thursday, November 4th, Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72.

On Thursday, September 9th, Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.05. 1,085,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.