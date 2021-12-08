Insider Selling: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Sells 2,645 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $56,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karat Packaging stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 3,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth about $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth about $8,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 37.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 86,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

