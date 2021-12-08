Insider Selling: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Sells 2,645 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $56,920.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Karat Packaging stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 3,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $25.91.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth about $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth about $8,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 37.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 86,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
