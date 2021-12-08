Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Insider Sells 11,841 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KEY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 6,276,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,371. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

