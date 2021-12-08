Insider Selling: Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Sells 25,530 Shares of Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $169,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $222,120.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40.

NASDAQ:LABP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 90,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.34.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

