Insider Selling: Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Major Shareholder Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $222,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $169,774.50.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40.

Landos Biopharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 90,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,180. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LABP. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABP. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 660.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

