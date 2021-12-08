Insider Selling: LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Sells 11,459 Shares of Stock

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) COO Richard Preece sold 11,459 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $197,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Preece also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04.

NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 801,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,322. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

