Insider Selling: ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PUMP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,984. The stock has a market cap of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 3.12. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 380,620 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.