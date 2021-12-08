Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells 33,703 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $5,281,687.95.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,617,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $3,789,988.83.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $2,629,787.12.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,101,849.18.

Shares of RVLV traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,970. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,614,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Revolve Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Revolve Group by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.