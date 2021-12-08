Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Sells 136,538 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. 8,308,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682,477. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.48. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

