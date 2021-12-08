Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 616 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.11. 855,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after acquiring an additional 417,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

