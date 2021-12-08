Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 5,752 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32.

On Monday, October 4th, Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,832,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.75 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 182.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Square by 7.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Square by 53.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Square by 5.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

