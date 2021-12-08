Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells 3,558 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $55,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16.

Shares of SUMO traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,935. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 900.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,006,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.