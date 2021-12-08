Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Sells 8,498 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director James L. Whims sold 8,498 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $2,408,248.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Synaptics stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,317. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

