Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells 97,810 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 656,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

