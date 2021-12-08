Insider Selling: Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TRTN traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 313,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,019. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Triton International by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
