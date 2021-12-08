Insider Selling: Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TRTN traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 313,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,019. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Triton International by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.