Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, David Helgason sold 55,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $7,955,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $7,601,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $8,484,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Helgason sold 67,554 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $12,188,768.22.

U stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.94. 4,874,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,467. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

