Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 80,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.72. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $126,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the third quarter worth $949,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the second quarter worth $560,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

