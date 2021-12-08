Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $11,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 80,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,400. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.72. Usio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.62.
Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on USIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Usio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.
Usio Company Profile
USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.
