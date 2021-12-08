Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 1,226 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $297,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.93. The company had a trading volume of 508,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,124. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $248.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after buying an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after buying an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VeriSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,133,000 after buying an additional 152,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,452,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

