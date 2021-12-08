Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells 65,660 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRSK traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,418. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.12.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

