Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WINA stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636. The company has a market cap of $965.93 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.89. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 292.99% and a net margin of 48.80%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $7.95 dividend. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Winmark by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Winmark by 87,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Winmark by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

