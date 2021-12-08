Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells 16,896 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $78,627.78.

On Friday, October 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,167 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $154,097.27.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30.

Zuora stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 587,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,188. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 2.21. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zuora by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,607,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after buying an additional 1,233,873 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after buying an additional 952,560 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

