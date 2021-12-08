Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 2,000 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $204,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth T. Lamneck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 232 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $22,510.96.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $101.98. 227,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,058. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

