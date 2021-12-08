Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $9.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,301. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 54,105 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $98.62.

Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

