Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,990 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Insight Enterprises worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $101.22. 1,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,032. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.58 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $201,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,301 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

