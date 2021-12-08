Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $1,945.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.19 or 0.00220375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 288,579,521 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

