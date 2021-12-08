Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Inspecs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

SPEC stock opened at GBX 383 ($5.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £387.94 million and a P/E ratio of -97.44. Inspecs Group has a 1 year low of GBX 250 ($3.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 638 ($8.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 390.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.03.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

