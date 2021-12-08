Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $224.30 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.25 and a 200-day moving average of $220.56.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

