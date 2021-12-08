Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down to $224.30

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $224.30, but opened at $217.69. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $222.24, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -128.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

