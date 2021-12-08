Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.27

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.27 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.21). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,760,344 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.27. The company has a market cap of £158.42 million and a PE ratio of -13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

