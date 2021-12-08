Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Intapp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $40.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.07.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $140,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

