Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Intapp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

