Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells $611,164.12 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. The stock had a trading volume of 154,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,829. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.02.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Integer by 19.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

